COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — An apartment building was forced to evacuate after a fire broke out inside one of the units Saturday morning.

Colorado Springs firefighters were called to WoodSpring Suites, located at 3350 N Chestnut St., just before 7:30 a.m. Saturday.

Pictures show smoke pouring from a fourth-level window and and multiple fire trucks at the scene.

Courtesy of the Colorado Springs Fire Department

At 7:35 a.m., CSFD tweeted “multiple units evacuated, no reported injuries. All occupants safely evacuated. Fire is currently under control at this time.”

CSFD has not revealed what caused the fire. FOX21 will update as more information becomes available.