(LAS ANIMAS COUNTY, Colo.) — A wildfire is burning in Las Animas County and evacuations have been ordered.

The fire is burning west of Aguilar, and the Las Animas County Sheriff’s Office (LACSO) said the areas of Mauricio Canyon and Trujillo Creek Road were being evacuated.

Evacuees can find resources at the Community Center in Aguilar. The Sheriff’s Office recommended people in the area leave immediately. Deputies are in the area to make contact with neighbors in the area and assist in evacuations.