UPDATE: TUESDAY 4/11/2023 4:31 p.m.

(TELLER COUNTY, Colo.) — The Colorado Springs, Manitou Springs, Monument, and Black Forest Fire Departments are sending a task force of five engines to the fire burning in Teller County, now officially called the Rampart Fire, according to the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD).

FOX21 Viewer, Taylor W., sent a video of the fire from their home in Woodland Park, which can be viewed in the video player below.

The fire has burned 10 acres, according to the Pike-San Isabel National Forests & Cimarron and Comanche National Grasslands division of the U.S. Forest Service.

The fire is 0% contained, and is burning in the Waldo Canyon Burn Scar, the Forest Service said.

The fire is currently burning in grass and Ponderosa Pine fuels. One Single Engine Air Tanker has been assisting firefighters on the scene with water drops.

No structures are threatened at this time, and pre-evacuations for neighborhoods near Woodland Park have been canceled.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

Editor’s note: the fire was previously referred to as the Sunny Glen fire, as referenced by the initial Peak Alert. The official name of the fire is now the Rampart Fire.

Pre-evacuations canceled for fire near Woodland Park

UPDATE: TUESDAY 4/11/2023 3:45 p.m.

A Peak Alert was sent out by the Woodland Park Police Department canceling the pre-evacuations for the aforementioned areas of Sun Valley Drive, Radiant Court, and Village Terrace.

FOX21 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Matt Meister took a timelapse of the fire and posted it to Twitter with the caption, “Whatever is happening up there looks to be for the better currently rather than the worst. Here’s to that continuing.”

Fire burning near Crystola, pre-evacuations ordered

UPDATE: TUESDAY 4/11/2023 3:38 p.m.

The fire is burning near Woodland Park off of Forest Service Road 952, according to EPSO.

Multiple agencies are on the scene and the U.S. Forest Service has command of the firefighting efforts. Mt. Herman Road is closed.

TUESDAY 4/11/2023 3:17 p.m.

A fire is burning west of the United States Air Force Academy (USAFA) near Woodland Park, according to the Teller County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO).

TCSO as well as the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) posted about the fire on Twitter, called the Sunny Glen Fire, Tuesday afternoon, April 11. TCSO said units were on the way to the area of Rampart Range Road to investigate a fire.

A Peak Alert was sent out to neighbors in the area, issuing a pre-evacuation for people east of Highway 24, and all addresses off of Sun Valley Drive from Radiant Court to Village Terrace.

Courtesy: Peak Alerts

First responders are on scene, and the public is asked to avoid Rampart Range Road and Loy Creek Road to allow responders access to the fire.

FOX21 News has crews on the way to the scene and will provide updates when more information becomes available.