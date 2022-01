TELLER COUNTY, Colo. — The all clear has been given after a fire broke out at the Newmont Cripple Creek and Victor Mine Thursday morning.

According to Newmont, the company that owns the mine, the fire started at the Orbin conveyor belt around 6:50 a.m.

Smoke was seen pouring from the Newmont Cripple Creek and Victor Mine

First responders put the fire out within an hour. No injuries have been reported and pit operations have resumed.