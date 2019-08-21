Fire breaks out at Martin Drake Power Plant

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Fire Department and other agencies responded to a fire at the Martin Drake Power Plant Tuesday night.

Crews said they got to the scene in less than five minutes after getting the call just before 8:30 p.m.

Fire breaks out Aug. 20 at Drake Power Plant. (Photo courtesy: CSFD)

CSFD said all employees are accounted for and they haven’t had reports of injuries.

Colorado Spring Utilities, CSPD and the Hazardous Materials Response team aided the fire department.

“We train together and we’ve unfortunately had a fire here together and a lot of lessons learned,” CSFD Capt. Brian Vaughan said. “So, it’s that effort, two organizations working together, that makes operations like this go smoothly.”

Vaughan said they couldn’t use water on the fire because it would more than likely cause the fire to spread, so they used a chemical extinguisher.

Vaughan said the fire was in a confined space and crews had to work methodically to prevent the flames from spreading.

They did have the fire under control, but it was not completely out as of 10 p.m.

Springs Utilities said there is no threat to the community.

Four fire investigators were working to determine the cause of the fire.