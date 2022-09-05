COLORADO SPRINGS — A fire at a hotel on the city’s northwest side is under investigation after the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) responded shortly after noon on Monday.

CSFD tweeted that the fire was at the InTown Suites Extended Stay on Corporate Drive, near the South Rockrimmon Boulevard exit of I-25.

The fire was quickly extinguished, and no injuries were reported. Some units will be displaced, however.

CSFD credited the hotel’s working sprinkler system for keeping the fire in check until fire crews arrived on scene.

Corporate Drive was closed for a short time while crews worked in the area, but it has since reopened.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.