COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) was dispatched just before 8 p.m. to the AI Sushi location at 3215 Cinema Point on Wednesday night on a report of smoke and fire coming from the roof.

According to Lieutenant Joey Buttenwieser with CSFD, when firefighters arrived, they could see visible flames coming from the roof. The building was evacuated and firefighters located a small fire inside which was quickly extinguished.

Firefighters couldn’t pinpoint the exact starting point of the fire or a cause, though investigators remained on scene late Wednesday, and Lt. Buttenwieser said with fires that start in restaurants, the health department will also be involved moving forward.

One person suffered minor injuries and was transported to an area hospital for treatment. The identity of the injured party and the type of injury is unknown.