COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Fire Department is on scene of a working fire at 777 S. Academy Blvd. at the SecureCare Self Storage. Crews are working on opening storage units to put out fire.

No injuries were reported.

One person was seen at the storage unit where the fire seems to be originating from.

#ColoradoSpringsFire is on scene of a #workingfire at 777 S ACADEMY BL; SECURECARE SELF STORAGE. Engine 8 on scene of a storage unit with smoke and fire showing — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) June 27, 2021

#ColoradoSpringsFire crews are engaged in fire fight with multiple storage units on fire pic.twitter.com/6gDAnH6MrI — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) June 27, 2021

This is developing story and will be updated as more information is known.