WIGWAM, Colo. — The Colorado Department of Transportation reported fire activity Monday afternoon south of Wigwam, an unicorporated community in El Paso County.

Wigwam is located south of Fountain, near the county line.

According to CDOT, the “fire activity” is located between Exit 114 (Young Hollow) and Exit 110 (Pinon).

A high wind warning is in effect nearby, prompting more concerns about fire danger.

