(COLORADO SPRINGS) — An all-new Curiosity Con has tons of freaky fun for fans of the strange and unusual at the Colorado Springs Event Center on Saturday, Jan. 13, and Sunday, Jan. 14.

Curiosity Con said over the weekend, visitors will see dozens of vendors, plus live performances and non-stop entertainment. Featured events are Slim the Living Cyborg, a Bloody Valentine Haunted House by Mystery of the 13 Souls Productions, and the Pikes Peak Morbid Hearse exhibit.

The show will feature things such as bizarre art, steampunk, and odd decor to morbid taxidermy, and the paranormal.

Tickets can be purchased online; adults are $13, and Youth 12 and under get in for free. Parking is also free.