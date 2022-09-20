COLORADO SPRINGS — A celebration will be held Oct. 27 to announce the winners of six categories for the 2022 Mayor’s Young Leader Awards.
The Young Leader Awards program celebrates the outstanding achievements of young professionals uner 40 who are making a positive impact in Colorado Springs through their professional and volunteer activities.
Of the nominees for the ninth annual Young Leader Awards, 30 finalists have emerged across six categories. One winner from each category will be announced during the award ceremony on Thursday, Oct. 27 from 5 – 7 p.m. at the 3E’s Comedy Club, 1 S. Nevada Avenue.
The finalists in each category are:
Community and Economic Impact
- Samantha Chapman, Sentinels of Freedom
- Cecilia Harry, Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC
- Natasha Hutson, U.S. Bank
- Kayla Nelson, Catalyst Campus for Technology and Innovation
- Erica Romero, Pikes Peak Workforce Center
Creative Industry
- Kristin Kotera, TDG Architecture, Inc.
- Victoria Lipscomb, Springs Recovery Connection
- Caitlin Lowans, University of Colorado Colorado Springs
- Jeresneyka Rose, Trust for Public Land and ArtByRizzo
- TerryJosiah Sharpe, Anthem Music Enterprises
Education
- Cordelia Feess-Armstrong, Food to Power
- Sloan Gonzales, University of Colorado Colorado Springs
- Nathaniel Lohmann, Colorado Springs School District 11
- Dr. Sarah Long, University of Colorado Colorado Springs
- Jesse Perez, University of Colorado Colorado Springs
Sports, Health & Wellness
- Michelle Beyrle, El Paso County Public Health
- Brendan Burke, Switchbacks Football Club
- Jennaya Colons, Penrose Hospital, Centura Health
- Justin Hayworth, Ent Credit Union
- Aubrey McCoy, Colorado Springs Sports Corporation
Technology & Sustainability
- Csilla Brimer, Willenrimer Consulting
- Kelly Bull, Kelly Bull Permaculture Design
- Izzy Hankes, Bluestaq
- Rebecca Jewett, Palmer Land Conservancy
- Mackenzie Tamayo, Catalyst Campus for Innovation and Technology
Military Leaders
- Stephanie Bandy, United States Air Force
- First Sergeant James Herrington,United States Army
- Isaac D. Johnson, United States Space Command
- Captain Kyle Kravitch, United States Army
- Technical Sergeant Dearatha D. Nelson, United States Air Force
The award ceremony will be emceed by FOX21’s Morning News meteorologist Matt Meister, and limited tickets are now available for $30 per person at Mayor’s Young Leaders Awards.