Finalists announced for Colorado Springs Mayor’s Young Leader Awards

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The finalists for the seventh annual Mayor’s Young Leader Awards have been announced.

The awards were launched in 2015 “to celebrate the outstanding achievements of young professionals age 40 and under,” according to the mayor’s office. The office said they received a record number of nominations this year.

The finalists are:

Community and Economic Impact

Mattie Gullixson, National Cybersecurity Center

Justin Hermes, Re/Max Properties

Crystal LaTier, El Paso County

Jessie Pocock, Inside Out Youth Services

David Siegel, Bee Vradenburg Foundation

Creative Industry

Amy Berg, U.S. Air Force Academy

Corey Hutchins, Colorado College

David Jackson, CaveSim

Mehal Jivan, Tuscany Wine, Spirits, + Craft

Lauren McKenzie, REN Creativ

Education

Nichole Exum, Harrison School District 2

Carole Frye, Colorado Springs School District 11

Jennifer Kling, University of Colorado Colorado Springs (UCCS)

Nicole Schurbon, Harrison School District 2

Zek Valkyrie, University of Colorado Colorado Springs (UCCS)

Military Leader

Lt. Col. Jeremiah Betz, U.S. Air Force Academy

Airman 1st Class Katelyn M. Kingrey, U.S. Air Force

Tech Sgt. Jeremy Parks, U.S. Air Force

Tech. Sgt. Jarad Allen Underwood, U.S. Air Force

Tech. Sgt. William J. Wailgum III, U.S. Air Force

Sports and Wellness

Jessica Beecham, WE Fit Wellness

Timothy Corner, Man 2 Machine

Harrison Hunter, Fountain Fort Carson High School / Northwestern Mutual

Jeff Venable, Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance of Colorado Springs

Nicole Weis, University of Colorado Colorado Springs (UCCS)

Technology and Sustainability

Csilla Brimer, Open Economy Initiative

Joshua Chism, Colorado Springs School District 11

Rodney Gullatte Jr., Firma IT Solutions & Services

Russell Long, Long Capture

Sean Tucker, U.S. Air Force Academy

One winner from each category will be announced during an awards ceremony October 22 at the Gold Room in downtown Colorado Springs. FOX21 Morning News reporter Lauren McDonald will emcee the event.

Attendance at the ceremony will be limited due to pandemic gathering restrictions. A live stream will be available on the mayor’s Facebook page.