Finalists announced for Colorado Springs Mayor’s Young Leader Awards

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The finalists for the seventh annual Mayor’s Young Leader Awards have been announced.
The awards were launched in 2015 “to celebrate the outstanding achievements of young professionals age 40 and under,” according to the mayor’s office. The office said they received a record number of nominations this year.
The finalists are:
Community and Economic Impact
- Mattie Gullixson, National Cybersecurity Center
- Justin Hermes, Re/Max Properties
- Crystal LaTier, El Paso County
- Jessie Pocock, Inside Out Youth Services
- David Siegel, Bee Vradenburg Foundation
Creative Industry
- Amy Berg, U.S. Air Force Academy
- Corey Hutchins, Colorado College
- David Jackson, CaveSim
- Mehal Jivan, Tuscany Wine, Spirits, + Craft
- Lauren McKenzie, REN Creativ
Education
- Nichole Exum, Harrison School District 2
- Carole Frye, Colorado Springs School District 11
- Jennifer Kling, University of Colorado Colorado Springs (UCCS)
- Nicole Schurbon, Harrison School District 2
- Zek Valkyrie, University of Colorado Colorado Springs (UCCS)
Military Leader
- Lt. Col. Jeremiah Betz, U.S. Air Force Academy
- Airman 1st Class Katelyn M. Kingrey, U.S. Air Force
- Tech Sgt. Jeremy Parks, U.S. Air Force
- Tech. Sgt. Jarad Allen Underwood, U.S. Air Force
- Tech. Sgt. William J. Wailgum III, U.S. Air Force
Sports and Wellness
- Jessica Beecham, WE Fit Wellness
- Timothy Corner, Man 2 Machine
- Harrison Hunter, Fountain Fort Carson High School / Northwestern Mutual
- Jeff Venable, Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance of Colorado Springs
- Nicole Weis, University of Colorado Colorado Springs (UCCS)
Technology and Sustainability
- Csilla Brimer, Open Economy Initiative
- Joshua Chism, Colorado Springs School District 11
- Rodney Gullatte Jr., Firma IT Solutions & Services
- Russell Long, Long Capture
- Sean Tucker, U.S. Air Force Academy
One winner from each category will be announced during an awards ceremony October 22 at the Gold Room in downtown Colorado Springs. FOX21 Morning News reporter Lauren McDonald will emcee the event.
Attendance at the ceremony will be limited due to pandemic gathering restrictions. A live stream will be available on the mayor’s Facebook page.