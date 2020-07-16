Final official results for 2020 Primary Election

COLORADO SPRINGS — The El Paso County Clerk and Recorder’s Office has completed the official Canvass of the 2020 Primary Election.

Final official results are approved by a bipartisan Canvass Board and can be viewed on the Election Night Reporting site.

“We are extremely pleased with the efficiency, accuracy, and organization of our election process. I would like to take this opportunity to thank and congratulate the efforts of our Elections team, judges, and all staff members involved in this election. I am very appreciative of their dedicated work, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Clerk and Recorder Chuck Broerman.

Final official results include additional ballots from military and overseas voters, and ballots that were counted after ID, signature, or other issues were properly resolved.

“This was another record-breaking Primary Election in El Paso County, and I anticipate we will see a significant increase in turnout over this election, for the General Election in November,” said Broerman.

Prior to the canvass, the Clerk’s Office also completed and passed a required post-election Risk Limiting Audit. Implemented by the Secretary of State’s Office in 2017, this sophisticated post-election audit allows officials to compare a sample of paper ballots against digital tallies to verify results were tabulated correctly.

Due to the high level of statistical probability, this audit confirms election results have not been manipulated and reassures a level of confidence in testing for election results.