Final community feedback meeting hosted for Re-Imagine Waldo Canyon project

Local

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Re-Imagine planning process presented a draft Community Vision for recreation within the Waldo Canyon area at a public open house on Wednesday.

The vision summarizes input received through numerous public engagement events and identifies potential trails, trailheads, and regional connection opportunities for the Waldo Canyon area, located west of Colorado Springs.

Partners of Re-Imagine Waldo Canyon include the City of Colorado Springs, Rocky Mountain Field Institute, Trails and Open Space Coalition (TOSC), and USDA Forest Service.

Additional project information is available at www.waldocanyonplanning.com.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Stories

More Local