OLD COLORADO CITY, Colo. — Union members, families, and people from all over Colorado Springs came together at Bancroft Park on Monday to remember why we celebrate Labor Day.

According to the U.S. Department of Labor, the holiday is rooted in the late nineteenth century, when labor activists pushed for a federal holiday to recognize the many contributions workers have made to America’s strength, prosperity, and well-being.

On Monday, Colorado Springs Area Labor Council hosted their annual Labor Day Festival in Bancroft Park. Organizers said there was food, live music, and information on local labor unions in the area.







“This is uh, the one holiday set aside for labor. We toil all year long, it’s important to celebrate ourselves and celebrate our accomplishments,” said Less Thompson, President of Colorado Springs Area Labor Council. “Working people are out there fighting to make a difference in their own households and their own communities and this is a time to come celebrate this.”

To learn more about the Colorado Springs Area Labor Council and how you can get involved to fight for workers’ rights, both at home and internationally, visit coaflcio.org/csalc.