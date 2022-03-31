COLORADO SPRINGS — A man wanted for numerous felony warrants was found inside a storage unit in Colorado Springs and arrested.

Just after 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday, officers from the Sand Creek division of the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) were dispatched to Public Storage at 2793 Janitell Road after police received information that a felon was believed to be inside one of the units.

The suspect, Dustin Penn, was wanted in connection to warrants related to a domestic violence incident, as well as vehicular eluding.

SWAT and K9 units began their search in the storage unit common area, and a K9 alerted on a vacant storage unit.

The suspect was located inside the unit and taken into custody without incident.