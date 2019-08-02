Father and son accused of illegally growing marijuana in Cripple Creek, shipping it out of state

CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo. — A father and son are facing multiple charges after growing marijuana in Cripple Creek and then shipping out of state, according to the Teller County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said around 8 a.m. Thursday, they executed a search warrant at a home on Pikes Peak Avenue in Cripple Creek. They were investigating reports that two residents were growing marijuana and then shipping it out of state to various locations, including Texas and Florida.

Deputies searched the home and found 43 plants, several pounds of processed marijuana, seven guns, three vehicles, and “evidence of an illegal multi-state distribution operation,” according to the sheriff’s office.

Teller County deputies executed a search warrant at this home in Cripple Creek Thursday. / Teller County Sheriff’s Office

Colorado law allows up to 12 marijuana plants per home.

Michael Gravino Sr., 64, and Michael Gravino Jr., 40, were both arrested in connection with the case. They are both charged with offenses related to marijuana and special drug offender.

Deputies said the suspects shipped the marijuana using U.S. Postal Service boxes. They’re working with federal authorities to determine if additional federal charges are appropriate.