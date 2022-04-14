COLORADO SPRINGS — In a twist of fate, a Colorado Springs police officer can now say he has met world-famous actor Gary Sinise twice.

Last week, Gary Sinise and the Gary Sinise Foundation stopped by the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) to serve a meal to officers. While there, he saw a familiar face.

In 1998, Officer Chris Burns began his career as an officer with the CSPD after leaving the active-duty Army. While Officer Burns was a police officer, he also worked a parallel career as a reservist in the Colorado Army National Guard.

In 2006, Officer Burns was called to active duty for 18 months for a deployment to Iraq. In 2007, while serving in Iraq, Officer Burns had the opportunity to meet Actor Gary Sinise who was there supporting the troops.

Officer Burns presented Sinise with a military unit coin as thanks for the support Mr. Sinise gives the military. 15 years later, Sinise visited the CSPD as a show of support for First Responders. Officer Burns again had the opportunity to meet and present Sinise with a unit coin, this time from the CSPD Crisis Negotiation Team.

“Thank you, Mr. Sinise, for your many years of support to both our military and first responders,” CSPD wrote on Facebook.