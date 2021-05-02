One killed in Pueblo shooting

PUEBLO, Colo. — One person is dead after a shooting in Pueblo early Sunday morning, according the Pueblo Police Department.

At around 3 a.m., PPD officers were dispatched to a shooting on Berkley Avenue, about a half mile from Pueblo Central High School. When they arrived, they found a gunshot victim in front of a home.

The identity of the victim will be released by the Pueblo County Coronor’s Office once next-of-kin is notified.

If you have any information, please call Detective Ron Gravatt at 719-553-3254. If you’d like to stay anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-7867.