Man killed, seven others injured in Highway 24 crash

This story has been updated.

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — A Colorado Springs man was killed and seven other people were injured in a three-car crash on Highway 24 east of Peyton Wednesday afternoon, according to the Colorado State Patrol.

The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. between McClelland Road and Log Road. Troopers said a 2019 Hyundai sedan was headed eastbound when it tried to pass another car and collided head-on with a 2002 Oldsmobile SUV that was headed westbound. A Kia Rio that was behind the Oldsmobile then hit the Oldsmobile, pushing it off the road.

The driver of the Hyundai, 20-year-old Joshua Landry of Colorado Springs, died on the scene. Troopers said he was wearing his seatbelt.

The driver of the Oldsmobile, a 20-year-old man from Council Bluffs, Iowa, was hospitalized with serious injuries. The three passengers in the Oldsmobile were also hospitalized with serious injuries.

The driver of the Kia, a 24-year-old woman from Smithville, Missouri, and her two passengers were all hospitalized with minor injuries. Troopers said one of the passengers was a juvenile.

Troopers said alcohol and drugs do not appear to be factors in the crash, which remains under investigation.