First responders on the scene of a fatal crash at South Academy Boulevard and Fountain Boulevard Thursday morning. / Courtesy Colorado Springs Fire Department

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The intersection of South Academy Boulevard and East Fountain Boulevard is closed due to a fatal crash.

The crash happened around 5 a.m. Police said a semi-truck and a car collided. At least one person was trapped under the semi.

