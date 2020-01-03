Fatal crash closes road in northeastern Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A portion of Templeton Gap Road in northeastern Colorado Springs is closed due to a fatal crash.

The crash happened just before 6 a.m. Friday in the area of Templeton Gap Road and Corinth Drive, which is in the neighborhood northwest of Powers and Stetson Hills boulevards. No other information about the crash was immediately available.

Templeton Gap is closed between Corinth Drive and Oakwood Boulevard while police investigate the crash.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX21 News for the latest.