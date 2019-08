A portion of northbound South Circle Drive was closed Tuesday morning due to a fatal crash. / Paula Buck – FOX21 News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The northbound lanes of South Circle Drive are closed in southern Colorado Springs due to a fatal crash.

The lanes are closed near the intersection with Hancock Expressway. Traffic is backed up to Janitell Road.

No other information about the crash was immediately available.

