Fatal crash closes Barnes Road in eastern Colorado Springs

Crews respond to a fatal crash near the intersection of Powers Boulevard and Barnes Road Friday morning. / Mike Duran – FOX21 News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A portion of Barnes Road in eastern Colorado Springs is closed due to a fatal crash, according to police.

The crash happened around 11 a.m. No other details about the crash were immediately available.

Barnes is closed in both directions just west of Powers Boulevard, between Powers and Rio Vista Drive. Drivers should expect delays in the area and seek alternate routes. Police said the closure is likely to last several hours.

