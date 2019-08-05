One killed in crash at I-25 and Cimmaron Street

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — One person is dead and two people are in the hospital after a Chevy truck crashed into a Dodge truck pulling a fifth wheel trailer.

The crash happened around 4 p.m. Sunday on West Cimarron Street underneath the I-25 bridge.

Police said the Chevy was going west on Cimarron Street when it ran the red light and slammed into the Dodge, which was turning onto the on-ramp to I-25.

On impact, the trailer was torn off of the Dodge.

The driver of the Chevy died on the scene. Two people inside the Dodge were taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Police said the driver of the Chevy was speeding, but they don’t know if impairment was a factor at this time.