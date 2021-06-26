Fargo’s Pizza coming back in July

COLORADO SPRINGS — Fargo’s Pizza is set to reopen Friday, July 2, 2021.

In an announcement on their Facebook page last December, the Colorado Springs staple who has been in the city for 47 years closed due to the pandemic because of new dining room capacity restrictions.

Fargo’s Pizza located at 2910 East Platte Avenue in Colorado Springs, is a unique dining experience that takes you back to the turn of the century. Enjoy Pizza, pasta, soup, and a world-famous salad bar.

For more information head to their Facebook page or click here for their website.