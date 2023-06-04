Farewell message from Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Mayor of Colorado Springs, John Suthers, gave the community a farewell message in a video on Saturday, June 3.

“I’m extremely grateful that our citizens placed their faith in me and allowed me to serve in this role,” said Mayor Suthers. “Colorado Springs, the Olympic City USA, continues to be a city that matches its scenery, a shining city at the foot of a great mountain.”

Mayor Suthers has served the City of Colorado Springs for the past eight years since 2015.

Courtesy of Mayor John Suthers

“We celebrated the 150th anniversary of our great city,” stated Mayor Suthers. “We showed resiliency through a worldwide pandemic and other difficult times, and we made great progress in creating jobs and attracting new businesses.”

Starting Tuesday, June 6, Nigerian-born businessman and unaffiliated political newcomer, Yemi Mobolade will become the City’s first elected Black Mayor. He will be sworn into office as the 42nd Mayor of Colorado Springs.

“I will continue to support our community and I look forward to watching the next chapter of our city’s history unfold,” Mayor Suthers concluded. “I will always consider it a high honor and privilege to serve as the Mayor of my hometown. Thank you.”