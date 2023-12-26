(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The attorneys representing the family of a 13-year-old girl who was shot and paralyzed in 2022 at the Citadel Mall have released a statement from the family following the latest shooting, in what has become a common occurrence at the mall.

Makayla Anderson, 12 years old at the time, was shot in the chest in the Burlington Coat Factory parking lot in May of 2022, paralyzing her from the armpits down. Now, Stewart Miller Simmons Trial Attorneys, which represents Makayla’s family, is addressing the latest shooting at the mall, which left one person dead and two seriously injured on Christmas Eve.

“The family of Makayla Anderson is deeply saddened for the victims of the Christmas Eve shooting at the Citadel Mall but equally outraged that the mall’s owners have done nothing to stop the ongoing violence in and around the mall,” reads the statement from the Andersons’ attorneys. “How many people need to die or be gravely injured for the mall’s ownership to finally take the safety and security of its customers seriously and make the necessary changes to protect those who are spending money at the mall?”

Courtesy: Stewart Miller Simmons Trial Attorneys

Courtesy: Stewart Miller Simmons Trial Attorneys

Courtesy: Stewart Miller Simmons Trial Attorneys

Courtesy: Stewart Miller Simmons Trial Attorneys

The Anderson family filed suit against the the mall in April 2023, seeking justice for Makayla as well as answers from the Citadel Mall’s owners concerning the lack of security.

“We fight to protect all citizens of Colorado Springs who patronize the mall, but until we attain justice the danger is still clearly unaddressed,” the statement from the Andersons’ attorneys reads.

According to the law firm, this marks the 7th shooting at the mall since 2016, and the second deadly shooting at the mall in 2023. In April, an officer-involved shooting resulted in the death of a suspect who took his own life after firing on officers.

“An innocent teenager will spend the rest of her life in a wheelchair,” said Stewart Miller Simmons Trial Attorneys. “People are losing their lives while simply trying to shop for Christmas gifts at Citadel Mall. It’s time for all of us to say ‘enough is enough.'”