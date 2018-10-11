Family of crash victims seek justice of deputy they believe killed their parents

Dorothy and Perry Wuerfele were on their way to a movie on July 24 when their lives abruptly ended in a car crash. Quinlan Linebaugh, an El Paso County Sheriff’s deputy, was arrested and charged with careless driving resulting in the couple’s death.

The crash happened around 1:30 p.m. July 24 on Highway 24 about five miles east of Colorado Springs. According to the Colorado State Patrol, Linebaugh was headed westbound in his patrol car when he tried to pass two other cars and hit a dump truck heading in the opposite direction. The dump truck then collided with a Lincoln that Linebaugh had passed.

“We are devastated by the loss of our parents. It was a sudden, unexpected, and unnecessary tragedy,” said Jenny Thompson, Dorothy and Perry’s daughter. “Our belief is that this loss could’ve been prevented and avoided completely. We want those responsible to be held accountable for their actions.”

The family is hoping to find justice when court proceedings begin on Thursday for deputy Linebaugh.

“We were all so close,” said Stacey, another daughter of the deceased husband and wife.

She said her biggest life- lesson from her parents was to, “Love each other. Love life.”