(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Things will be getting a little bit spooky and a whole lot of fun in Pueblo this Halloween weekend, with multiple events for the entire family.

Fright Night at the Riverwalk

The Riverwalk’s annual trick-or-treat event returns on Saturday, Oct. 29, and families can partake in a costume contest for multiple age groups, a mini pumpkin patch, $5 boat rides, and of course, the main event – trick-or-treating!

A panel of judges will select the winners of the costume contest, who will be announced on Facebook on Nov. 1 and awarded prizes from Fright Night’s sponsors.

Costume contest categories:

Ages 0-2

Ages 3-6

Ages 7-12

Family/group

Pets (only done on Facebook)

Registration for the costume contest starts at 3 p.m. and ends at 4 p.m. Trick-or-treating is from 4 p.m. – 8 p.m. or until candy runs out, and admission is free! Head to the event’s website for more information.

Pueblo Police Department Trunk-Or-Treat

The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) will host their annual walk-through trunk-or-treat event at the parking garage between AT&T and the Pueblo Municipal Justice Center. Dress your family up in your best Halloween costumes and enjoy a safe, fun environment on Monday, Oct. 31 from 5 – 7 p.m.

Courtesy: PPD

Pueblo West Parks & Recreation Drive-Thru Halloween Bash

This event is hosted by the Pueblo West Metropolitan District, and encourages everyone to show out with their best Halloween costumes. The drive-thru event will be held on Monday, Oct. 31 from 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. at Lovell Park, 308 East Hahns Peak Court, Pueblo West, CO 81007.

Kids will receive a goody bag of candy and toys at the Halloween Bash, as supplies last.