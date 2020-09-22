Family displaced after Fountain house fire

FOUNTAIN, Colo. — No one was injured but six people are without a home after a fire in Fountain overnight, according to the fire department.

The fire started around 3:30 a.m. at a home on Daffodil Street. When firefighters arrived, the home was engulfed in flames, according to the fire department. They brought the fire under control by 4:16 a.m. and extinguished it by 5:43 a.m.

The fire department said no one was injured in the fire, but the home was destroyed, displacing a family of six.

Firefighters said the fire is being considered accidental, and apepars to have started outside the home. There’s no word yet on the exact cause.

