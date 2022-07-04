COLORADO SPRINGS — Rock Ledge Ranch in Colorado Springs took a step back in time on Monday to celebrate the 4th of July.

Family Fourth Celebration is one of the largest event days at the living history ranch. The event averages 3,000 local and out-of-town visitors. Attendees could experience what life in a Civil War encampment would have been like, hear historic speeches by General William Palmer, President Theodore Roosevelt and Katharine Lee Bates, or go on a wagon ride around the ranch.

“If you can kind of think of it as an old fashion thing, a family thing that you’d want to do on the Fourth of July, we’ve got it here at Rock Ledge Ranch today,” said Melissa Keown, Lead Historical Interpreter.











