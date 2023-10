(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Fall is here and Venetucci Farm is celebrating with it’s Pumpkin Festival this October!

The Colorado Springs Farm says its Annual Pumpkin Festival celebrates the agricultural heritage of the Fountain Valley. The event includes a pumpkin patch, hayride, and craft fair.

The Pumpkin Festival is held on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays in October from 10 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Venetucci Farm. General admission is $5 per person, and children under 6 get in free.