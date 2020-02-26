Falcon intersection to close several months for roundabout construction

FALCON, Colo. — A Falcon intersection will be closed for several months starting Sunday so crews can construct a roundabout, according to the county.

The closure will be at the intersection of McLaughlin Road, Old Meridian Road and Rolling Thunder Way. Crews will be constructing a roundabout with associated approaches, an underground drainage system, and pedestrian improvements.

The work is expected to be completed in late fall.

Businesses in the area will remain open during construction.

Drivers are encouraged to use Highway 24, Woodmen Road, and Meridian Road as a detour.

Funding for the project is provided by the Pikes Peak Rural Transportation Authority.

The county will host an open house to share information about the project. The open house is March 5 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Falcon Legacy Campus/Patriot High School at 11990 Swingline Road.