Falcon, Colo. — Falcon high school wrestler, Javani Majoor, took home the wrestling state title for the first time in thirty years out of all sports. The last state champion was Ted Gallegos in 1989.

“I’ve come a long way to get here to this point so just a lot of hard work and dedication to the sport not just on the mat, but off the mat too”, said Majoor.

Majoor was first introduced to wrestling at a young age by his grandpa, aunt and uncle who were also wrestlers.