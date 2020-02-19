Falcon bar comes together to help boy with cancer

COLORADO SPRINGS — A community is coming together in Falcon for a child who has cancer.

13-month old Liam was diagnosed with Neuroblastoma on December 13, since then a number of Falcon businesses have held fundraisers for the family.

Larry Rom, Liam’s Dad said, “the cancer grew in a bubble inside of his abdomen and did not affect any of his other organs.”

The type of cancer Liam has is rare but his dad said he had surgery in January and the doctors were able to get the entire tumor out.

However medical bills are piling up, so a fish fry at The Bar in Falcon Tuesday gave the family that little help they needed. All the money earned including tips went to Liam’s family.

“That means everything to me, I grew up southern in a big famiy and this is like your home, you know? You walk into Safeway here, you walk into The Bar here, everybody knows who you are, everybody says hello. It’s a tight knit community and it’s amazing to live here and know all these people and know that if you are every in a niche or a pinch , that you have this huge family to help.” Larry Rom, Liam’s Dad

Liam’s father expressed his gratitude to everyone who came out to the fundraiser and to other businesses like Jax Tap Room and the Starbucks in Falcon that have also held fundraisers.