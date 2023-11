(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) said that East Woodmen Road is closed in northeastern Colorado Springs due to a gas leak in the area.

EPSO posted at around 12:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 3 that East Woodmen Road would be closed between Mohawk Road and Golden Sage Road. EPSO said the closure is expected for an extended period of time while crews work to repair the gas line.

EPSO advises the public to plan an alternate route during the closure.