(DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo.) — The Express Lanes on I-25 between Monument and Castle Rock will begin charging toll fees on Jan. 17, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT).

The toll lanes opened in the north and southbound directions of I-25 in 2021 for testing, and fees have been waived ever since to ensure technological performance before taking the system live. Beginning Jan. 17, 2024, drivers will need an ExpressToll pass to use the lanes, or license plate fees will apply without a pass.

CDOT said current pricing of the Express Lanes will be indicated by overhead signage, and will vary depending on time of day.

Cars with one or two people will be subject to tolls, and cars with 3 or more people can use the Express Lanes for free, but must have an ExpressToll account and have a Switchable VOV transponder. Motorcyclists can use the Express Lanes for free, as well as busses and other transit options.

Speed limits apply in the Express Lanes, and motorists should enter the lanes through the dashed lines only, northbound two miles north of County Line Road and at Larkspur, or southbound just south of Castle Rock and Larkspur. Weaving in and out of the Express Lanes and crossing the double white lines will be subject to penalties and fines.