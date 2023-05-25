(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The bomb squad with the Pueblo Police Department (PPD) investigated an explosion in a trash bin on Thursday, May 25 near Mineral Palace Park.

A spokesperson with PPD’s bomb squad said the department received reports around 5 p.m. of people hearing an explosion in the area of West 14th Street and Baxter Street. PPD responded and said officers found evidence of an explosion in a rollaway garbage bin in the alley.

PPD said the scene has now been cleared, and there were no injuries reported as a result of the explosion.