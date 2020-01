PUEBLO, Colo. — Covered wagons, panning for gold, and a trading post are all part of the “How the West was Fun” exhibit at Pueblo’s Buell Children’s Museum.

The interactive exhibit takes Pueblo back to its Wild West roots. Kids can even learn about cattle drives that came right through southern Colorado.

The museum will host free admission days on March 8 and May 10. On a regular day, admission is $10 for adults and $8 for kids.

The exhibit runs until June 6.