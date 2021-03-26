Exploratory drilling granted for possible Colorado reservoir

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — The U.S. Forest Service has granted a request from Colorado Springs Utilities and the city of Aurora for exploratory drilling that will determine the feasibility of building a dam in White River National Forest.

The Gazette reported Wednesday that the proposed reservoir involves water rights that have not been developed.

Utilities general manager Patrick Wells said options are being explored for a reservoir that could hold as much as 20,000 acre feet of water that could then be shared.

Some opposing the project have argued the reservoir would destroy wetlands in the valley.