AURORA, Colo. — Immerse yourself into the mind of one of the world’s most celebrated artists, as Van Gogh’s works lift off the page and into a multi-sensory experience.

It’s happening right now in Aurora, so FOX21’s Sarah Ferguson drove up north to the Stanley Marketplace to check it out. Van Gogh Alive runs through September 26. Tickets can purchased here.

Watch the video above for a sneak peak and to get more information.