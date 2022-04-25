COLORADO SPRINGS — A Galaxy Far, Far Away is coming to the Discovery Center in Colorado Springs for Star Wars Day.

May the Fourth has a special meaning for Star Wars fans — it is a day to celebrate the classic science-fiction film and the many games, comics, and series it has inspired. The Space Foundation Discovery Center will be marking the occasion with a day of festivities to celebrate the fun and science of the beloved series.

From 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. on April 30th, the Space Foundation Discovery Center will be offering a parsec of activities for fans to enjoy:

Mini lightsaber workshop for an additional $5 materials fee at 11 a.m. & 2 p.m.

Decorate baby Yoda cookies at 12 p.m.

Science On a Sphere® presentation: The Worlds of Star Wars

Photo opportunities and demonstrations with members of the 501st Legion

Fly the Kessel Run

Fans are also encouraged to come dressed as their favorite Star Wars character.

The cost of admission to the Discovery Center gets you access to all the excitement, with some activities requiring an additional materials fee. This Is The Way to find out more about the event, and sign up for activities and workshops.