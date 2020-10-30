Expect overnight delays on I-25 Gap through late November

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Drivers on Interstate 25 between Monument and Castle Rock should expect overnight closures and delays almost every night from now until late November as crews work on the Interstate 25 Gap project, CDOT said Friday.

Each closure will require drivers to detour through off- and on-ramps at the closed interchange. Delays of up to 30 minutes can be expected, particularly in the evenings and mornings.

The closures will be in place at various times, but all are between 6 p.m. and 8 a.m.

Drivers are encouraged to check the project website at i25gap.codot.gov (click “Traffic Impacts”) for specific closure information.

CDOT said crews will be repairing pavement and preparing for traffic shifts.

“Once these closures are complete, motorists will be driving on new pavement, which should minimize potholes and make for a safer drive this winter and during adverse weather,” CDOT said about the closures. “Overall, the project will place 850,000 tons of asphalt to provide a smoother driving surface along the entire 18-mile project work zone. To date, nearly 50% of paving is complete on the project.”