Everyone invited to honor WWII veteran Donald Stratton Saturday in Colorado Springs

FILE – In this Dec. 7, 2016, file photo, Donald Stratton, center, a USS Arizona survivor, acknowledges a friend at Kilo Pier next to the World War II Valor in the Pacific National Monument at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Eugene Tanner, File)

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A memorial service and procession for Pearl Harbor survivor Donald Stratton will be held Saturday in Colorado Springs.

Stratton, who was one of three remaining survivors of the USS Arizona, died February 15 in his Colorado Springs home. He was 97.

Memorial service

A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at Rocky Mountain Calvary at 4285 North Academy Boulevard. The public is invited to attend the service and pay respects.

Attendees are encouraged to wear service uniforms, Hawaiian print shirts, or red, white, and blue in honor of Stratton and his shipmates.

Parking at the church is limited, so attendees are encouraged to park at the east end lot of Doherty High School at 4515 Barnes Road. Buses will take riders to the chapel every 10 minutes.

For those unable to attend, Rocky Mountain Calvary will provide a live stream of the service.

Procession

Following the memorial service, a Colorado Springs Police Department motorcade will escort the casket and family through the city. The motorcade will continue north on Interstate 25 to Interstate 225 and Interstate 70 en route to Stratton’s hometown of Red Cloud, Nebraska, where he will be buried.

Numerous patriotic honors are planned for the procession route. Everyone is encouraged to show respect and gratitude by lining the route with signs and flags.

Procession route and approximate timeline:

12:15 – 12:30 p.m. Depart Rocky Mountain Calvary

12:25 – 12:40 Academy Blvd onto Austin Bluffs Pkwy. Austin Bluffs Pkwy onto I-25 NB at Garden of the Gods Road.

12:30 – 12:45 NB I-25 at Monument Hill

12:40 – 12:55 NB I-25 at Tomah Rd

12:45 – 1:00 NB I-25 at Castle Pines

12:55 – 1:10 NB I-25 at 470

1:00 – 1:15 NB I-25 onto NB 225

1:10 – 1:25 NB 225 onto EB I-70

1:20 – 1:35 EB I-70 at Watkins

1:25 – 1:40 EB I-70 at Bennett

1:30 – 1:45 EB I-70 at Strasburg

1:35 – 1:50 EB I-70 at Byers

1:45 – 2:00 EB I-70 at Deer Trail

1:55 – 2:10 EB I-70 at Agate

2:10 – 2:25 EB I-70 at Limon

20 minute stop for gas/break, Flying J, 2495 Williams Ave., Limon.

2:35 – 2:50 EB I-70 at Genoa

2:45 – 3:00 EB I-70 at Arriba

2:55 – 3:10 EB I-70 at Siebert

3:05 – 3:20 EB I-70 at Stratton

3:20 – 3:35 EB I-70 at Burlington

3:30 –3:45 EB I-70 at Colorado/Kansas State Line

Time changes to Central Time.

5:00 – 5:15 EB I-70 at Brewster

5:15 – 5:30 EB I-70 at Highway 216 (Grinnell)

5:40 – 5:55 EB I-70 at Quinter

6:00 – 6:15 EB I-70 at Wakeeney

20 minute stop for gas/break, Wakeeney Travel Plaza 24-7 Store, 745 S 1st St Wakeeney, Kansas.

6:40 – 6:55 EB I-70 at Ellis

6:50 – 7:05 EB I-70 onto NB 183

7:00 – 7:15 NB 183 at Buckeye

7:15 – 7:30 NB 183 at Plainville

7:30 – 7:45 NB 183 at Highway 24

7:50 – 8:05 NB 183 onto EB Highway 36 (Philipsburg)

8:20 – 8:35 EB 36 at Smith Center

8:30 – 8:45 EB 36 onto NB 281

8:45 – 9:00 NB 281 at Kansas/Nebraska State Line

8:55 – 9:05 NB 281 onto WB 4th Ave to Williams Funeral Home, 241 W Fourth Ave, Red Cloud, Nebraska.