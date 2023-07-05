(CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo.) — More exciting events are being announced as part of the annual Donkey Derby Days celebration in Cripple Creek, including a street dance, raffle, live music, and an exciting addition to the fan favorite donkey races.

This year, local TV and radio stations will take part in a media donkey race, which FOX21’s weekend crew hopes to dominate!

The festivities kick off on Friday, Aug. 11 with a good old fashioned street dance, held at the District Museum. The dance will feature music from the U.S. Air Force Academy’s “Wild Blue Country” band from 7-9 p.m. along with cold brews from a beer garden and a selection of food truck offerings.

On Saturday, the “Best Parade Ever at 9,494 Feet” starts at 11 a.m. on Bennett Avenue, lead by this year’s Grand Marshall, Corporal Keith Hoyle. Corporal Hoyle is a seven-year member of the Cripple Creek Police Force and a survivor of stage four cancer. He is honored for his service to the City and his brave and successful battle against cancer.









Donkey Derby Race file photo

Joining Corporal Hoyle will be the Fort Carson Mounted Color Guard, the Cripple Creek Donkeys, the Salida Circus, the Geezers Motorcycle Club, a variety of classic cars, the young royalty of Cripple Creek, and many more. Live Historical re-enactments by the Gold Camp Victorian Society of Cripple Creek will further liven the streets twice on Saturday.

In addition to the entertainment, more than 60 vendors will line the streets and surround the City Parks and Rec Center throughout the weekend, offering everything from Bo Ho clothing, jewelry, donkey merchandise and collectibles, to shoes, “Bad Ass Soap,” and every kind of food imaginable.

There will also be plenty of family fun, including gold panning, kids’ arcade games, trapeze artists, and a silent auction.

The Donkey Derby Days Committee is also running a raffle, featuring a life-size custom-made metal donkey designed by Eric McCue at Iron E Art in Pueblo. The donkey, painted by professional artist, Douglas Rouse, features Deckers, the youngest member of the Cripple Creek Donkey herd.

A second raffle features a “50/50” drawing, from which the winner will receive half the total value of all 50/50 raffle tickets sold, up to $15,000! Each raffle ticket costs $10 and can be purchased during Donkey Derby Days and at various upcoming events in Cripple Creek, Victor, and Green Mountain Falls.