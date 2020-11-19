Evacuations lifted for wildfire burning north of Florissant in Teller County

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. — Mandatory evacuation orders and pre-evacuation notices have been lifted as of 4:15 p.m. for a wildfire burning northeast of Florissant in Teller County Thursday afternoon.

The fire, which has been named the Pathfinder Fire, was burning in the area of Pathfinder Road and Pathfinder Circle, which is about three miles northeast of Highway 24 in Florissant. The fire has burned 2-3 acres.

The Teller County Sheriff’s Office said the fire is under containment and evacuees can return home at 4:15 p.m.

A mandatory evacuation order was issued for homes near the intersection of Pathfinder Road and West Bison Creek Trail.

Pre-evacuation notices were issued for 1000-2000 West Bison Creek Trail, Spring Creek Trail, Kiowa Way, Wildcat Creek Trail, Fossil Drive, and Fossil Creek Trail. Residents in those areas should make preparations to evacuate if necessary.

A Teller County Sheriff’s Office spokesman said the fire was first spotted by an air tanker providing support for the Bear Creek Fire in western Colorado Springs. That fire forced the evacuation of about 235 homes near Bear Creek Park Thursday afternoon.