Evacuations ordered for Decker Fire burning near Salida

CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. — Mandatory evacuations have been ordered for a wildfire burning near Salida.

The Decker Fire started from a lightning strike on September 8. It grew by more than 1,500 acres Tuesday night, and as of 1:30 a.m. Wednesday has burned a total of about 3,746 acres.

Early Wednesday morning, the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office issued evacuation orders for the following areas:

Methodist Mountain Estates, Boot Hill, Pinon Ridge Estates and subdivisions near Methodist Mountain estates, in the area from County Road 110 to County Road 104, including the residents above Tudor Rose on County Road 104.

Mountain Vista Village Trailer Park (formerly Paradise Acres).

Fawn Ridge Estates between Fawn Ridge and County Road 110, south of County Road 111. This includes Methodist Mountain Estates, Boot Hill, Pinon Ridge Estates, Fawn Ridge Subdivision and Mountain Vista Village.

NEW WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON: County Road 104 East to County Road 101, including County Road 101 and Fremont County Road 49 (Bear Creek), and County Road 104 South of Hwy 50.

The sheriff’s office is asking people to the Methodist Church on E 4th in Salida. The Fairgrounds has now turned all operations over to them to assist citizens that have been evacuated.

The fire is burning in the Sangre de Cristo Wilderness about nine miles south of Salida.

Map provided by the Colorado Division of Homeland Security & Emergency Management shows the Decker Fire perimeter as of Wednesday afternoon.

>> Tap here for an interactive map of the fire, provided by the Colorado Division of Emergency Management.