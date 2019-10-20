Evacuation orders lifted after fire in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. — Fire crews in Pueblo evacuated several homes on Mohawk Road in the Belmont neighborhood Sunday.

It was a six-acre fire that pushed people out of their homes. As of 5:15 p.m., it was 70 percent contained, according to Pueblo Fire spokesperson Woody Percival.

Fire crews believe it started near Fountain Creek and the wind took it out of control.

Percival said a lot of homeless people live in the area, but crews are not sure how the fire started.

They ordered evacuations for people from 1800 through 2100 Mohawk Road at 3:30 p.m. The evacuations were lifted at 5:45 p.m.

The Fire Department is going to allow the residents that were evacuated back into their homes at 5:45 p.m. please do not drive over fire hoses. The scene is still active with Fire personnel in the area. pic.twitter.com/PCbeKAU1Nd — Pueblo Police Dept (@PuebloPolice1) October 20, 2019

The video below was taken by Donald Crow, who saw the smoke from the Skyview Apartments.

At 3:30 p.m. fire crews said at least one home was on fire. Then about an hour later, they corrected themselves, saying no structures were burned.