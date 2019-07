EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — People are allowed back in their homes after crews worked to put out a fire along Interstate 25 at mile 116 Saturday.

Crews were attacking the flames from the air.

Air ops at the 116 fire Posted by Hanover Fire Department on Saturday, July 20, 2019

People in the Rancho Colorado and Boca Chica Heights areas were asked to evacuated at one point, as crews worked to douse the flames.

The fire was reported contained as of 7 p.m.